Here’s the deal, some fans are seriously convinced that the TikTok drama surrounding Chase Hudson, Charli D’Amelio and Nessa Barrett was fake. But not to worry, people, because Bryce Hall just set the record straight once and for all, and, no, the feud was not made up.

“A lot of people thought the beef was fake,” the Sway House founder said in a recent vlog. “One hundred percent was real. We don’t do fake s**t. We kind of preach authenticity.”

There you have it, guys! Why did Bryce need to speak on the drama to begin with? Well, rumors started swirling that the TikTok stars created the drama to get more followers after a video posted to the account @tiktokismyboo created a theory that went viral.

Naturally, the internet caught wind of this and went wild. Multiple people took to social media and started to spread the rumor that it was fake, but thankfully, we got an answer from one of the major influencers himself.

For those who missed it, some serious drama riddled the TikTok world on July 6. Fan started to wonder if something had gone down between exes, Charli and Chase, after the 16-year-old unfollowed him on Instagram. As it turned out, Charli not only unfollowed Chase, but Josh Richards‘ ex-girlfriend, Nessa, too. Then, in a since-deleted tweet, Chase claimed that he kissed Nessa while they were both single. Charli clapped back and pretty much everyone in both the Hype House and Sway House got involved and rallied behind her.

After Chase decided to seemingly expose all his fellow TikTokers, he was forced into a confrontation with the Sway House boys. Then, Nessa finally spoke out and revealed that, yes, her and Chase did kiss. Charli has since apologized for calling Chase out online in a tearful Instagram Live. Chase also seemingly put an end to the drama with an apology video to fans.

“I just wanted to come on here and really apologize to you guys for the way things unfolded online,” he said in an Instagram Stories clip.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.