TikTok star Zoe Laverne recently came under fire from fans after a video of her crying and hating on Charli D’Amelio resurfaced online. After the clip went viral, the 19-year-old told the “truth” about the entire situation in a livestream.

For those who missed it, Zoe’s ex-boyfriend Cody Orlove shared the old video, which showed her getting emotional after Charli become close to surpassing the amount of followers she had on TikTok.

“I have literally been crying about this for, like, an hour. It’s just so, like, pathetic that she, like, comes in and almost passes me… She’s so close to passing me, and everybody’s reminding me that she’s gonna pass me!” Zoe said in the video. “I just want to prove to this b***h that I am better than her, because I am Zoe f**king Laverne, and I am literally the star of TikTok! And TikTok is putting me down and lifting her up, and I’m about to go to TikTok headquarters and strangle their necks.”

She added, “I don’t want to be told I’m irrelevant.”

Fans were quick to slam Zoe after the clip hit the web. Some told her she was already “irrelevant” while others made fun of her for crying.

In her response, the internet star explained that when she said those things, her and Charli were not friends.

“The truth is, completely, Charli and I were not friends at the time. We weren’t close at all and obviously I let jealousy get the best of me and I took my anger out on the situation because I felt like I wasn’t good enough anymore,” Zoe explained, according to a video screenrecorded and reposted on the TikTok Room Instagram account. “I was kind of putting myself down and then I was trying to hype myself up.”

Although Charli has yet to publicly address the situation or explanation, fans have noticed that she seemingly unfollowed Zoe on Instagram.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.