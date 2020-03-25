While most celebrities have urged their fans to stay inside and practice social distancing during the growing coronavirus pandemic, Madison Beer has called out social media “creators” that aren’t following the proper protocol to stop the spread of the virus.

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that more than 380,000 people have contracted virus so far, resulting in more than 17,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games.

On Tuesday, March 24, the singer took to her Instagram Stories and called out “selfish” people who have been going out with their friends during this time.

“It’s really getting under my skin watching some big creators with platforms (let alone anyone) genuinely not give two f**ks about this global pandemic taking lives,” the 21-year-old wrote. “I’m genuinely livid right now. When you and your friends go to another friend’s house and hang out in any size group, let alone a group of 10+ people, if one of you is sick, now more than likely all of you are.”

Madison isn’t the only one calling out influencers though. Fans of YouTube star Gabi DeMartino recently slammed the influencer for hanging out with her friend during the outbreak. The 24-year-old took to Twitter and responded to the criticisms that she had received.

“Allie [Bennicas] and I [have] been social distancing longer than most people in our town! We [have] been for 15 days while others, this is their 1st week. We run the online shop together so we [are] exposed to each other everyday prior and during [quarantine],” she explained. One fan replied, “Many places are extending the quarantine past the original 2 week span, and counties that are literally next to you are ordered to not leave their house unless medically necessary. Also, haven’t you had to go to a store for food or anything? That would mean potential germ spread.”

The internet star clapped back and said, “Even [though] they are extending, we both have been quarantining way before it was a thing because she has a baby and I have auto immune diseases so we’ve only been together and not going anywhere else. Why do you care so much?”

“It is other people’s business when you’re being selfish and deciding to deliberately go against what health officials are recommending just so you can hang out with your friend. Allie has a baby, maybe you should consider that while you [two] are hanging out sharing germs,” the Twitter user wrote back.

Gabi concluded, “I’m not arguing with you. You sound 10. Allie’s my best friend and a grown a** woman who makes her own decisions, and wanting to see each other is a mutual thing during this lonely times when we’re the only ones in our circle taking [it] seriously. Hop off me and have a lovely week.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.