She’s killing it! Madison Beer is all grown up and her music proves it. The internet star released her debut single, “Melodies,” in 2013 and has continued to drop bangers. Years later, she released her first-ever full-length album, Life Support, in February 2021.

“With my album, I made a promise to myself that this is going to be my time to express honestly and truthfully how I’ve been feeling,” Madison revealed to Rolling Stone in April 2020. “I could finally tell my story the way I wanted to tell it and touch on things like medications that are harmful for young adults that I’ve been put on, and real s–t I’ve never been able to talk about.”

The New York native declared that she has “so much more to say,” referring to the successful release of her single at the time, “Stained Glass.” Madison gushed over seeing her “fan base reacting positively” to the song. “It’s restored my faith in humanity a little bit,” she gushed.

Throughout her career, Madison has been candid about changing her sound and making the music that she wants to release after being put in a box for so long.

“I was always told, ‘Well, one day when you’re older, you’ll be able to make that stuff,’” she told Rolling Stone. “But then I realized that I don’t need to be older to do it.”

In the same interview, she revealed that there were plans for an album during her early days — but it was never released.

“I felt like I had failed. Especially at 16 years old, obviously it feels like everything is the end of the world, so it just felt like everyone had given up on me,” the singer said. “It really hurt and discouraged me in a lot of ways.”

As she’s found herself in the world of fame, Madison has also reflected on her younger self and how she’s changed since then.

“I think sometimes I’m keen to say, ‘Well, I would tell her to do this differently or this,’” she told InStyle in February 2023. “And I do believe everything happens for a reason. I do believe that the person I am today wouldn’t exist without [my past] mistakes or f–k-ups or heartbreak or whatever. I would probably just tell her that you will find people who do see you. You will find people who do love you. You won’t feel the loneliness forever and you’ll always figure it out.”

