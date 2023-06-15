Madison Beer has been romantically linked to TikTok star Nick Austin since August 2020, but are the pair still together? Keep reading to see updates on their relationship and where they stand now.

Are Madison Beer and Nick Austin Still Together?

The couple is still going strong! Madison revealed that the pair have a “beautiful relationship” during an appearance on the “Pretty Basic Podcast” in June 2023.

“We’re really private,” she began. “And we don’t really post about each other often because, I had two other public relationships, and I felt like it took away from our intimacy — and also, it’s no one’s business, quite frankly.”

Since their relationship began, the songstress has expressed how important privacy is to her.

“Now, I’m much more mindful about what I put out there because I’m like once it’s out there, it’s out there for good,” Madison said during an interview on the Zach Sang Show in March 2021. “I’ve just chosen to not to talk about it publicly because I feel like it’s been going great offline, and I would like to keep it that way. It’s, you know, it just complicates it all the time and I feel like me and said individual are very happy offline.”

That being said, Nick and Austin seem to be very happy together, and we’re so happy for her!

“I’m super happy within my relationship, and I feel really safe, and I feel like I’m with someone I consider my best friend, which is very important,” she told InStyle in February 2023. “In the past, I haven’t really spent ‘friend time’ with my boyfriend, whereas now, I kind of do. So, it feels good.”

Who Has Madison Beer Dated?

Prior to Nick, Madison has been linked to a few other celebs, like social media star Jack Gilinsky and DJ Zack Bia.

Her longest public relationship was with Jack, with whom she dated on and off from 2015 to 2017, with reconciliation rumors swirling between the two in April 2020.

The singer was also briefly linked to Brooklyn Beckham in the summer of 2017. During an interview with AOL Build Series, Madison gushed about her beau at the time.

“I’ve known Brooklyn for years, we’ve been really close and as we’ve gotten older — and I’m newly out of a relationship, we’re definitely like crushing on each other … He’s a cutie, literally one of my best friends. We hang out every day … we’re just having fun right now,” she said at the time. They went their separate ways after a short-lived relationship.

Madison was also in an on-again, off-again relationship with Zack from 2017 until 2019. It’s unclear what exactly went down between them.

