Prepare to get ~reckless~ with your wallet because Madison Beer is going on tour! The singer-songwriter is headed around the world to perform her latest album Silence Between Songs. Keep reading to find out what to expect for her upcoming tour.

When Does ‘The Spinnin Tour’ Start?

Madison announced that she’ll be hitting the road for “The Spinnin Tour,” which will kick off on February 24 in Sweden and end in Los Angeles on June 13. Tickets can be purchased now on Ticketmaster or on her official website.

Has Madison Beer Released New Music In 2024?

Madison released her latest single, “Make You Mine” on February 9, 2024. The hit song has already taken over TikTok with more than 14,000 different videos using the track.

The California singer shared her excitement for the new song on Instagram saying, “make you mine is out now !!!!! oh myyyyy <3<3<3 i love this song so so much i am so excited for it to be in your hands – @leroyclampitt and i made this on a random day in october and have barely been able to sit still ever since . i hope you love it as much as we do – let’s dance !!!!!!!!!!!”

Where is Madison Beer Going on Tour?

The “Reckless” singer is performing 52 shows all across Europe and North America. Here are the locations and dates for her upcoming tour.

Europe 2024 Dates:

02/24 — Fryshuset Arenan — Stockholm, Sweden

02/25 — Rockefeller — Oslo, Norway

02/28 — Ancienne Belgique — Brussels, Belgium

02/29 — AFAS Live — Amsterdam, Netherlands

03/01 — den Atelier — Luxembourg, Luxembourg

03/03 — Palladium — Cologne, Germany

03/05 — Progresja — Warsaw, Poland

03/07 —Tonhalle — Munich, Germany

03/09 — Gasometer — Vienna, Austria

03/10 — Sasazu — Prague, Czech Republic

03/12 — X-Tra — Zurich, Switzerland

03/13 — Fabrique — Milan, Italy

03/16 — Razzmatazz — Barcelona, Spain

03/17 — Palacio Vistalegre — Madrid, Spain

03/20 — Zenith — Paris, France

03/22 — O2 Victoria Warehouse — Manchester, UK

03/23 — O2 Academy — Birmingham, UK

03/24 — O2 Academy — Glasgow, UK

03/25 — Eventim Apollo — London, UK

North America 2024 Dates:

04/24 — The Fillmore Minneapolis — Minneapolis, MN

04/26 — Riviera Theatre — Chicago, IL

04/27 — The Pageant — St. Louis, MO

04/28 — Ryman Auditorium — Nashville, TN

04/30 — The Andrew J Brady Music Center — Cincinnati, OH

05/01 — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre — Indianapolis, IN

05/03 — The Fillmore Detroit — Detroit, MI

05/04 — Roxian Theatre — McKees Rocks, PA

05/07 — The Fillmore Charlotte — Charlotte, NC

05/08 — The Ritz — Raleigh, NC

05/10 — Echostage — Washington, DC

05/11 — MGM Music Hall at Fenway — Boston, MA

05/14 — MTELUS — Montreal, QC

05/15 — HISTORY — Toronto, ON

05/17 — The Fillmore Philadelphia — Philadelphia, PA

05/18 — Radio City Music Hall — New York, NY

05/20 — Tabernacle — Atlanta, GA

05/22 — Jannus Live — St. Petersburg, FL

05/23 — Hard Rock Live — Hollywood, FL

05/25 — Fillmore New Orleans — New Orleans, LA

05/26 — Bayou Music Center — Houston, TX

05/28 — Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater — Austin, TX

05/29 — South Side Ballroom — Dallas, TX

05/31 — The Van Buren — Phoenix, AZ

06/02 — Fillmore Auditorium — Denver, CO

06/04 — The Complex — Salt Lake City, UT

06/05 — Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas — Las Vegas, NV

06/07 — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom — Portland, OR

06/08 — Moore Theatre — Seattle, WA

06/09 — Commodore Ballroom — Vancouver, BC

06/11 — The Masonic — San Francisco, CA

06/12 — SOMA — San Diego, CA

06/13 — The Greek Theatre — Los Angeles, CA

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.