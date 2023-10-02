Madison Beer is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful female celebrities, with or without makeup. Keep reading to see all of the times the songstress rocked her natural beauty.

ICYMI, Madison found instant fame when she was just 11 years old, after Justin Bieber tweeted a link to her cover of Etta James’ “At Last,” speaking highly of her.

Soon after, Justin’s manager at the time, Scooter Braun, signed her to the same record label as Justin, Island Records. She was later dropped by the company at only 16 years old. “I was always told, ‘Well, one day when you’re older, you’ll be able to make that stuff,'” she said in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2021. “But then I realized that I don’t need to be older to do it.”

Shortly after Island dropped her, Madison marketed herself as an independent artist, tapping First Access Entertainment to release her debut EP, As She Pleases, in 2018.

“I had everything taken away from me. I was signed to everything. I had Justin Bieber in my music video. I had TV shows being planned, movies being planned, and then it was all gone,” she said during an interview with Build Series London, while promoting her then-latest Offset-featured single “Hurts Like Hell.”

“No more Scooter (Braun), no more Justin, no more labels, not even my lawyers. Everyone left me. Everyone gave up except for my mom. My mom managed me by herself for two years.”

Madison later found a new home at Epic Records in 2019, and has dropped two other albums in 2021 and 2023. She’s also gotten into the world of cosmetics, and has her own cosmetics line with Morphe, which was launched in September 2020.

“I am a Morphe fan on my own, so when they came to me wanting to collaborate, I was superexcited,” she said of the collab during an interview with Pop Sugar. “I wanted to make sure that I could make something that I could actually genuinely use and it [included] color tones that I wanted. I was just really involved in the entirety of the process.”

Madison also explained when she usually rocks the all natural makeup look. “If I could I would definitely have a full beat during the day,” said Beer. “I have really acne-prone skin so I try to give my skin a little bit of a break during the day . . . then at night I go full glam.”



