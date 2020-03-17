Ever since YouTube star David Dobrik shared a snap of him and Madison Beer hugging during her 21st birthday celebration on March 6, some fans have been convinced that the two social media stars should totally date. But from the looks of it, the songstress may have another man on her mind at the the moment. Yep, that’s right, paparazzi recently caught Madison and her ex-boyfriend Jack Gilinsky hanging out together, two years after their big breakup, and fans are pretty shook over it.

Photos seemingly showed the former couple shopping together while out in Los Angeles on March 14, 2020. Madison was covered from head to toe and wore both a surgical mask along with gloves. Jack opted for a more casual look and had on a black sweatshirt with matching sweatpants.

For those who don’t know, the couple split back in 2017 after Madison took to Twitter and claimed that Jack was “verbally abusive” in a since-deleted tweet. The two social media stars began dating in 2015, and throughout their time as a couple, they constantly packed on the PDA on red carpets and shared the cutest snaps together.

Just before their shocking split, a video went viral of Jack and Madison allegedly having an argument while at a party in July 2017. The 23-year-old seemingly called his girlfriend a “f**king slut” in the disturbing clip. After the video was released, Jack confirmed the audio was of him and Madison on Twitter, and he apologized for his actions in a statement.

“The clip you’ve all heard is from last year. I was in a very dark place, and clearly had no control over my emotions,” he said in a since-deleted tweet. “It’s painful for me because most people think that this clip is current and is an accurate representation of where Madison and I stand today, when that is far from the truth.”

The couple broke up soon after the scandal and at the time, Madison claimed she had stayed in the relationship to try and “fix him.”

As fans know, this isn’t the first time they’ve been spotted together since their breakup. In January 2020, the two musicians sparked rumors that they were back together after meeting up at Toast Cafe in West Hollywood, California just after Madison returned from spending the holidays in Aspen, Colorado.

