Former Disney Channel starlet Hilary Duff took to Instagram on Saturday, July 4, and sent a message to fans who might have been partying on the Fourth of July holiday. Yep, the actress slammed California residents who she saw at a “raging” house party with “no masks” amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

“We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive. Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland. A**holes. No masks (of course),” she captioned a series of snaps posted on social media. “California is in bad shape (in so many ways), but doesn’t everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer. It really seems like Americans just don’t care about each other…somehow this pandemic has turned into a political stance between parties…that’s a head scratcher for me. Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be COVID free.”

For those who missed it, over 11,600,000 people have contracted the virus so far, resulting in more than 530,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid public places and isolate themselves during this time.

Hilary also added, “It’s embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens’ won’t wear masks!”

Concluding her post, the Lizzie McGuire star also joked, “Oh and I’m running for President.”

As fans know, the 32-year-old isn’t the only celebrity announcing their apparent presidential campaign. After Kanye West took to Twitter and shared his plans to run for President of the United States in the upcoming 2020 election, other stars — like comedian Tiffany Haddish, Full House alum Bob Saget, Paris Hilton and more — reacted to the news with similar posts announcing their candidacy.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.