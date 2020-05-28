Get ready to bring on all the nostalgia, you guys, because a bunch of stars from the fan favorite movie Cheaper By the Dozen just reunited and recreated their old roles for a new video, and seeing them in their outfits more than 17 years after the flick came out is seriously making us emotional!

“Surprise! From the Baker family to yours. We are all in this together. #JustAKid #OneCommunity #WeAreFamily #DoubleYourImpact,” Alyson Stoner captioned the epic new clip, which was posted on TikTok on Wednesday, May 27.

Alyson, Piper Perabo, Hilary Duff, Brent and Shane Kinsman, Blake Woodruff, Forrest Landis, Morgan York, Jacob Smith, Kevin G. Schmidt and Bonnie Hunt all teamed up for the new video. They each dressed up like their throwback characters and did their best to pose like various stills from the movie, and boy, was it epic.

For those who forgot, the film followed a family of 12 kids. When their mom, Kate Baker, was called away on business, their dad, Tom Baker, had a tough time taking care of them all. Naturally, chaos ensued, and the kids practically destroyed their house — and their parent’s careers. It was definitely a big part of everyone’s childhoods, so this new vid was seriously a dream come true!

Throughout the TikTok, the cast also urged fans to donate to No Kid Hungry, an organization dedicated to making sure that all children are fed, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

