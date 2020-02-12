Brace yourselves because Hilary Duff is back with a brand new song! Yep, that’s right, the songstress that’s responsible for hit songs like “Come Clean,” “Wake Up,” and “So Yesterday” just released a total bop.

On Wednesday, February 12, the 32-year-old dropped her first song since 2016 and, naturally, fans are shook. Hilary teamed up with her husband Matthew Koma and music producer RAC for “Never Let You Go” — a cover of rock band Third Eye Blind’s ’90s track.

“VOLUME UP! It’s a bop and I sing with my husband Matthew Koma who thinks(dreams)he’s best friends with [Third Eye Blind member] Stephan Jenkins. Instead we just cover his songs…..RAC making all of Matthew’s dreams come true. Out today!!!” the Lizze McGuire star wrote on Instagram along with a clip from the song.

“There’s every good reason for letting you go / she’s sneaky and smoked out and it’s starting to show,” Hilary and her husband sing on the track. “I’ll never let you go / I’ll never let you go.”

For those who don’t know, the former Disney Channel starlet walked down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend, Matthew, on December 21, 2019. The couple had a fairytale wedding in the backyard of their house in Los Angeles, CA, surrounded by their closest friends and family!

“It was small and low-key,” a source told People Magazine of the wedding. “The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard. Her sister Haylie [Duff] was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close.”

Hilary and Matt got engaged back in May 2019 after more than two years of dating. The recent release of “Never Let You Go” marks the newlyweds first collaboration together, but hopefully not their last!

