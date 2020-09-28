This may be hard to believe, but Hilary Duff is turning 33 years old on September 28. Wow, can you believe how fast time has flown by? We mean, the actress was only 13 years old when Lizzie McGuire premiered, so we’ve truly had the pleasure of watching her grow up right in front of our eyes.

Over the years, the blonde beauty has starred in a ton of our favorite movies and TV show, including A Cinderella Story, Raise Your Voice, The Perfect Man, Material Girls, Gossip Girl, Younger, According to Greta, War, Inc., What Goes Up, Bloodworth and more! She has also released four epic studio albums, and wrote her own book series. And despite her busy schedule, Hilary has still found time to raise a family. Yep, she welcomed a son, Luca, in 2012 and a daughter, Banks, in 2018. She also got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Matthew Koma, in May 2019.

She’s definitely accomplished a lot since she first appeared on the Disney Channel all those years ago, and we’ve truly seen the singer transform herself from a young child star to a mature adult. In honor of her birthday, we decided it’s time we take a look back at her epic transformation, so we went ahead and rounded up some pictures of her over the years. Prepare to be shook over her major glo’ up.

Scroll through our gallery to check out Hilary’s epic transformation.

