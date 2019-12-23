Congratulations Hilary Duff! The Lizzie McGuire actress is officially a married woman. The 32-year-old walked down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend, Matthew Koma on Saturday, December 21, and the wedding seriously looked like a real-life fairytale.

Get this — they exchanged their vows in the backyard of their house in Los Angeles, CA, surrounded by their close friends and family!

“It was small and low-key,” a source told People Magazine. “The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard. Her sister Haylie [Duff] was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close.”

The Disney star even shared a gorgeous snap from the ceremony to Instagram, which she captioned, “This.” The photo showed her and her new husband standing next to a car that read, “Just married,” on the windshield.

As for her wedding gown, the blonde beauty donned a custom-made Jenny Packham dress, and it was absolutely breathtaking!

“I sat down with my stylist, Jessica Paster, and we went through many designers and looked at their aesthetics, and together we settled on Jenny,” Hilary told Vogue Magazine. “Her work is so beautiful.”

The “Fly” singer explained that she wanted the dress to be “striking but simple.”

“I couldn’t imagine wearing a big fluffy dress,” she continued. “Matthew is very simple, and I really wanted to honor that. I really want to feel like myself, but also how I envisioned he would see me. The end result of what we came up with, with Jenny, is exactly how I wanted him to see me. I think it’s how he would envision what I would look like as a bride. It’s really special.”

The couple’s initials were embroidered on the inside of the dress’s skirt, which was a personal detail Hilary requested. How sweet is that?!

“When you design wedding dresses… it sounds a bit cringey, but you have to do it with love,” Jenny added to the outlet. “I think when a lot of us think of Hilary Duff we probably would imagine she’s going to wear a real enormous fairytale dress. She wears a lot of strapless things as well, so I think this dress is quite a statement of her doing something surprising and unexpected.”

Hilary and Matt got engaged back in May 2019 after more than two years of dating. The couple welcomed daughter, Banks, in October 2018. Hilary is also mom to son, Luca, 7, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.