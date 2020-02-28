On Thursday, February 27, Gabi DeMartino uploaded a new vlog to her YouTube channel and opened up about a super scary situation. The YouTube star claimed that she was almost kidnapped after leaving the nail salon.

In the video, the 24-year-old explained that she had finished getting her nails done and returned to her car when she saw a man approach her window. She claimed that the man asked her to roll down her window, which made her feel uneasy.

“I was parked outside the nail salon…as I was sitting in my car this guy in a flannel, who I’ve never seen before, knocks on my window. [He] was grabbing his chest…winking, blowing kisses and I was so creeped out,” she said. “He was signaling to put the window down and I didn’t know what to do because he was right there, so I couldn’t back up my car or I would hit him.”

She continued, “I’m not making this s**t up, I swear…Everyone tells a young girl when it’s nighttime don’t sit in your car and be on your phone, lock your doors.”

Gabi explained to fans that she was scared to put down her window so she just “pretended not to notice him.”

“I didn’t put my window down and I decided to back up my car. I didn’t hit him. He started reaching in his pocket and then he started going off,” the YouTuber said, starting to get emotional. “He started screaming on the top of his lungs and I couldn’t understand anything he was saying because I didn’t put the window down.”

After she finished the story, Gabi told viewers that she learned a lot from this experience. She also urged her female viewers to never sit alone in their cars at night like she did.

“I’m just putting this out there because I want you girls to be safe out there and never do that because I was really scared. I want you girls who watch me to know you should never, ever ever go on your phone and just sit there when it’s nighttime.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.