Actor Daniel Radcliffe has set the record straight and, no, he doesn’t have the coronavirus. During a recent radio interview with Australian radio show Smallzy’s Surgery, the Harry Potter star cleared the air and ensured fans that didn’t contract the illness, despite rumors making their way around the web claiming that he did.

“I walked into the hair and makeup room on the play yesterday and the makeup artist was like, my niece has just texted me and told me you’ve got corona,” Daniel told radio host Smallzy. “I was like, ‘What?’ He showed me a tweet and it was like, ‘Daniel Radcliffe becomes the first famous person to contract coronavirus.’ I think it’s just because I look ill all the time so you can believably say it about me ’cause I’m very pale. That’s the internet. Flattered they chose me.”

For those who missed it, on March 10, a Twitter account posing as a fake news outlet tweeted that the actor had caught the virus.

“BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe tests positive for coronavirus,” the internet troll wrote in a now-deleted tweet on Tuesday, March 10. “That actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed.”

The fake news was retweeted by more than 500 people, and the internet quickly went into a frenzy. Numerous reporters and media organizations even reposted the message. His publicist quickly debunked the rumor, telling Buzzfeed that it was simply “not true.”

The World Health Organization has reported that more than 125,000 people in over 40 countries have contracted coronavirus so far, resulting in more than 5,00 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.”

Because of this, many concerts, events and festivals have been called off. Miley Cyrus, Louis Tomlinson, JoJo Siwa, Billie Eilish, BTS, Ally Brooke, Niall Horan, Selena Gomez, Jeffree Star, Meg Donnelly and more are among those who have canceled their shows due to concerns over the disease. For the first time since September 11, 2001, every Disney theme park and cruise line worldwide will be closed due to the coronavirus, plus all sports have all been shut down.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.