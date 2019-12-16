Ever since they starred in High School Musical together, Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens have been best friend goals. Even 13 years after the movie was first released, the two are closer than ever! On Saturday, December 14, Ashley took to Instagram and posted an adorable tribute for Vanessa’s 31st birthday.

“It’s [Vanessa Hudgens’] birthday and I chose this gif because she continues to amaze me,” she captioned a hilarious gif of the pair from High School Musical 2. “She’s the Gabriella to my Sharpay, 16 years ago we met at a Sears commercial and the rest is history.”

For those who missed it, back in August, Ashley revealed that the two stars actually knew each other long before they were cast in the iconic Disney Channel movie together.

“We actually worked together a year before in a Sears commercial, and from that day on we were super close,” the 34-year-old “Symptoms” singer told Us Weekly. “So people don’t really — I think some people know that, but they think it was that movie that brought us together and it really wasn’t.”

In her meaningful birthday post, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum said that the two share a special bond.

“She’s truly the only person to understand a large part of my life and I cherish our friendship for that reason,” Ashley wrote. “I love you Nessa, there’s no one else I’d rather be my absolute self with.”

As fans know, Ashley and Vanessa are always hanging out together. Most recently, on November 16, 2019, they reunited with a group of close friends and celebrated Friendsgiving.

“I saw Ashley literally last night,” Vanessa told J-14 exclusively when we asked if she was still close with her HSM cast members.

The pair might have been rivals in the Disney Channel film, but that’s definitely not the case in real life.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.