Get ready Liam Hemsworth fans, because the trailer for his new show Most Dangerous Game is finally here! On Friday, February 7, Quibi — the digital, short-form mobile video network launching on April 6, 2020 — shocked fans with a first look at the Hunger Games star’s brand new scripted series.

In the trailer, viewers watched as Liam’s character was introduced to the “game” — a 24-hour life-or-death challenge where the winner will be awarded with $24.5 million. They also got a sneak peak at the action-packed scenes to come once the series is available to watch.

According to the streaming service, the 30-year-old stars as “a terminally ill man named Dodge Maynard who will do anything to provide for his pregnant wife before he dies. In the [throes of] desperation, he accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game, only to discover that he’s not the hunter, but he is the prey.”

As fans know, this isn’t the only major celeb who has a show coming to Quibi this year! Demi Lovato is adding host to her already impressive resume with the upcoming series Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato. Joe Jonas and Zac Efron also have their own shows coming to the streaming service. The Jonas Brothers singer will host a travel series called Cup of Joe, which will follow him on a journey and photography adventure throughout the cities he visited on the Happiness Begins tour. Zac’s show, called Killing Zac Efron, is set to follow the High School Musical alum as he spends 21 days in the jungle with only basic supplies and a guide partner to survive. That’s not all! Model Cara Delevingne is also set to host and produce an all-female practical joke series for the network.

As if that wasn’t enough, Nickelodeon is also rebooting their iconic game show Legends of the Hidden Temple for Quibi, too!

