From the sound of it, Lindsay Lohan wasn’t trying to get Liam Hemsworth to notice her on Instagram. During an appearance on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live, the Freaky Friday actress set the record straight about her thirsty comment on The Hunger Games star’s most recent post.

For those who missed it, the internet lost it on December 23, 2019 when Lindsay responded with a praying hands emoji in the comments section of a series of photos that showed Liam surfing. Fans were quick to troll the 33-year-old actress and call her out for flirting. Some speculated that Lindsay left the thirsty comment on the hunky actor’s post to fuel the fire in her feud with Miley Cyrus. For those who missed it, in October 2019, the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star fired shots at the singer and her current boyfriend Cody Simpson on social media.

Lindsay addressed the situation on the December 31, 2019 broadcast when Andy Cohen told her that the internet wants her and Liam to get together.

“All the people have been writing that you’ve been commenting on Liam Hemsworth’s Instagram [posts] and they want you two to get together. People are manifesting that,” the Watch What Happens Live host said. The actress responded, “I think that comes from me being in Australia, doing another season of The Masked Singer, which we’re doing. Also because he surfs a lot and I work with the WOW Foundation — Waves of Wellness in Australia — people took that the wrong way. We always have gossip in our life.”

It looks like there’s no love in the air for these two at the moment. As fans know, Liam is currently in a rumored relationship with model Gabriella Brooks. Sources spotted the pair grabbing lunch and meeting up with the actor’s parents in New South Wales, Australia on December 13, 2019.

