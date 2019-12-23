It looks like Lea Michele is not bothered by shade. During a recent interview on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live talk show, the former Glee star got real about what it was like when fellow actress Lindsay Lohan totally shaded her role as Ariel in The Little Mermaid live event.

For those who missed it, in May 2019 the 33-year-old singer celebrated the Disney film’s 30th anniversary by starring as the red-headed mermaid in the Hollywood Bowl’s adaptation of the classic, under the sea story. When Lea was first announced as the star, the Freaky Friday actress left a not-so-nice comment on the Disney Princess’ casting announcement. She was quick to comment and wrote “Huh?” on the Instagram post.

On Thursday, December 19, while appearing on the talk show, Lea addressed the now infamous comment. It seemed like she had no hard feelings toward Lindsay, in fact, she saw it as an honor.

“I saw that, it was very interesting. They announced that I was playing Ariel at the Hollywood Bowl and I think she wrote like ‘What?’ or something,” she explained to the host. “I find it to be an honor. Truly… It’s classic! I’m down with it.”

Previously, Lindsay told her Instagram followers that playing Ariel in a live-action adaptation of the film was her dream role with Meryl Streep as her Ursula. As fans know, the role didn’t go to Lindsay. In July 2019 it was announced that Grown-ish star Halle Bailey was cast as the iconic mermaid and it has been reported that Melissa McCarthy will be playing Ursula. As for Prince Eric, well, British actor Jonah Hauer-King nabbed the coveted role in November 2019 and is set to star in the upcoming flick alongside Awkwafina, who will play Scuttle, and Jacob Tremblay, who will appear as Flounder.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.