Many fans were heartbroken when Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus split in 2019, but it’s safe to say that the two have moved on and found love again.

In case you didn’t know, The Hunger Games star has been in a relationship with Gabriella Brooks since 2020!

But who is she? What is she known for? So many questions, which you can find answers to below.

Who is Gabriella Brooks?

We all know that the Australian hunk is from the down under, but did you know his girlfriend is too? Gabriella is reportedly based in Sydney, where she studies ancient history and archaeology at Sydney University.

Aside from getting her degree, the 27-year-old is a model, represented by a few different agencies like Storm, Priscilla and Next, according to the Daily Mail.

While speaking with It’s Now Cool, she revealed she was scouted and signed when she was just 14-years-old. Since then, she’s modeled for brands including Topshop, Calvin Klein, and Solid & Striped.

When Did Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Start Dating?

The happy couple made their paparazzi debut back in December 2019 after they were spotted grabbing lunch with his parents.

“His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Despite being seen on a handful of occasions and in various Instagram photos, Liam and Gabriella didn’t make their relationship official to the public until they walked a red carpet.

At the premiere for his film Poker Face, the pair were all smiles as they posed for cameras in November 2022.

Prior to their debut, Gabriella teased their relationship in an interview with Stellar magazine.

“My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me. And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself,” she said in December 2021.

“I completely understand [the interest in our relationship]. But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me.”

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, keep scrolling to learn more fun facts about the model!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.