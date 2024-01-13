Are Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks still on? The couple have been together since 2019, but have kept details on their relationship under wraps, for the most part. So, are they still together? Keep reading for updates on their relationship.

Are Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Still Together?

It appears the couple are still together, but have kept their relationship pretty low profile. Most recently, Liam shared a video of himself and his girlfriend holding hands in November 2023, via Instagram.

“Had an awesome day at #AbuDhabiGP!” Liam captioned a series of photos after attending the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Gabriella. “Walking the grid before the race was wild! Big thanks for having us all. Looking forward to the next one!”

Back in December 2021, Gabriella opened up about their private relationship during an interview with Stellar magazine.

“My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me,” she revealed. “And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself. I completely understand [the interest in our relationship]. But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me.”

The couple first sparked romance rumors in December 2019 after the Daily Mail obtained photos of Gabriella meeting Liam’s parents. Since then, they have appeared together on multiple red carpet events and have shared several photos of one another via social media.

“Liam and Gabriella have been getting serious. They’re not ones to make it known to the public, but their friends and family sure are in the know about how close they are and how an engagement can be right around the corner,” a source told Us Weekly in May 2021.

The insider continued, “Liam looks up to his brothers and would love to one day also have that long-lasting marriage with a partner. He’s ready to be a husband — he just wants to be super confident in his relationship with Gabriella before he gets down on one knee!”

When Did Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Split Up?

Prior to his romance with Gabriella, Liam was in an on-and-off 10-year relationship with ex-wife Miley Cyrus, ultimately ending in their eventual split and divorce in August 2019.

The former flames met on the set of The Last Song in 2009, and were engaged twice. Liam first popped the question in June 2012 — but they eventually went their separate ways in 2013. Several years later, the two were back on again in 2016.They officially tied the knot two years later in a secret ceremony in December 2018. Unfortunately, the marriage didn’t last very long as Miley and Liam separated eight months later, with the actor filing for divorce in August 2019.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.