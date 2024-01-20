High School Musical premiered in 2006 on Disney Channel, quickly becoming one of the most iconic film franchise on the streaming platform, and launching the cast into stardom. Starring Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Gabriel, Monique Coleman and more, the musical movie spawned two sequels and, years later, a TV show.

Since the last movie premiered in 2011, the cast nothing but kind words to say about the franchise — including Zac himself! Keep reading to see all the times the former Disney star spoke about HSM.

After High School Musical 3 hit theaters in 2008, the entire cast went their separate ways and have since accomplished a lot oover the years — like starring in new movies, getting married and starting families of their own. Despite their super busy lives, the HSM cast has all managed to stay pretty close!

“I still think about it every day — I sing the songs in the shower,” Zac said while receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2023. “You guys were both instrumental in giving me my start in ‘High School Musical,’ and for that I’m just eternally, eternally grateful.”

“It’s impossible to look back on High School Musical with anything except absolute love and joy,” he added. “That’s my formative years. It’s everything to me.”

When it comes to possibly returning for a High School Musical reboot, he told E! News that he’d “of course” be interested in reuniting with the original cast if the opportunity came along.

“I mean to have an opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing,” he revealed. “My heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens.”

Unfortunately, it seems like director Kenny Ortega doesn’t have a High School Musical 4 in the works any time soon. “[It] isn’t in my thinking,” he told Variety in January 2021 when celebrating the HSM 15-year anniversary.

“I would love nothing more than a reunion where everyone, including Zac Efron, could have dinner together and say ‘Wow wasn’t that something?’ We don’t even need cameras there,” Kenny said about bringing the entire cast together all these years later.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of the times Zac has spoken about High School Musical since the movies ended.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.