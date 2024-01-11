Basically what we’re gonna do is dance! Who misses Vanessa Hudgens‘ music?! The former Disney Channel star gave us childhood classics such as “Sneakernight,” “Say OK” and “Come Back to Me” and we will forever be grateful to her. Recently, the High School Musical alum teased album no. 3 — and we’re freaking out, respectfully.

Is Vanessa Hudgens Releasing Album No. 3? New Music Details

After Elite Daily asked Vanessa if she would ever drop a third album, she replied: “I would consider it.” OMG!

—She told the outlet during a January 2024 interview that the idea of putting out a third studio album has “definitely crossed” her mind over the years. “You’ve got to want it enough, and I feel like I don’t want it enough just yet.”

While she’s not sure if she wants to delve into music right now, the Princess Switch star did give us an idea on what kind of music she’d like to make.

“I would feel more inclined to lean into a jazz album,” she revealed, “That’s more my speed.”

She continued, “I feel like when the time is right, when all of my introductions are aligned, it’ll happen,” she added. “I’m in no rush.”

Over the years, the former Disney star has starred in a ton of big movies and TV show, including The Princess Switch, The Knight Before Christmas, Rent: Live, Second Act, Powerless, Dog Days, Grease, Live!, Spring Breakers, Beastly, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Bandslam, Suite Life of Zack and Cody and more. She’s also dropped two epic studio albums and starred in the Broadway musical Gigi!

Although she’s definitely evolved in her career over the years, she knows many still associate her with playign Gabriella in High School Musical.

“People 100% still look at me as Gabriella, but it’s really sweet that I get to be a part of people’s childhood and take them back to a time for them when things were simpler, you know. That’s a beautiful thing,” she told Who What Wear in November 2019. “I’ve played so many different kinds of people, I don’t think that you can put me into a box.”

