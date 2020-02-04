Singer Billie Eilish doesn’t find anything weird about her friendship with Drake. During an interview with Vogue published on Monday, February 3, the 18-year-old responded to backlash the 33-year-old rapped previously received after it was revealed that the two artists exchanged texts.

“The internet is such a stupid a** mess right now. Everybody’s so sensitive,” she said. “A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about. Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine…What the f**k is that s**t?” For those who don’t know, during an interview with Vanity Fair — released in November 2019 — Billie was asked to reveal the most famous person she has in her phone. The “Bad Guy” was quick to respond and named the “In My Feelings” musician. ” Drake is like, the nicest dude I’ve ever spoken to,” she said. “I mean, I’ve only like, texted him, but he’s so nice. He does not need to be nice, you know what I mean? He’s at a level in his life where he doesn’t need to be nice, but he is.”

Once the video hit the web and went viral, fans responded to Billie’s comment and called Drake “weird.” Some also noted that it’s a “red flag” that he exchanges texts with someone 15 years younger than him.

“Bruh why am I just hearing about Drake texting Billie Eilish? Why is a whole 33-year-old grown man texting a 17-year-old girl?” one fan wrote on Twitter at the time. Another said, “Is it bad that I’m watching a Billie Eilish interview and she’s like ‘Drake is like the nicest dude I’ve spoken to’ and the [f**king] sirens started going off in my brain.”

In September 2018, the rapper also received some major criticisms after Millie Bobby Brown told Access that she was total BFFs with the “God’s Plan” singer.

“I love him. I met him in Australia and he’s honestly so fantastic and a great friend and a great role model. You know, we text – we just texted each other the other day and he was like, ‘I miss you so much.’ And I was like, ‘I miss you more.’ He’s coming to Atlanta, so I’m definitely gonna go and see him,” she said at the time.

