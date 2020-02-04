Singer Billie Eilish doesn’t find anything weird about her friendship with Drake. During an interview with Vogue published on Monday, February 3, the 18-year-old responded to backlash the 33-year-old rapped previously received after it was revealed that the two artists exchanged texts.

Once the video hit the web and went viral, fans responded to Billie’s comment and called Drake “weird.” Some also noted that it’s a “red flag” that he exchanges texts with someone 15 years younger than him.

“Bruh why am I just hearing about Drake texting Billie Eilish? Why is a whole 33-year-old grown man texting a 17-year-old girl?” one fan wrote on Twitter at the time. Another said, “Is it bad that I’m watching a Billie Eilish interview and she’s like ‘Drake is like the nicest dude I’ve spoken to’ and the [f**king] sirens started going off in my brain.”

In September 2018, the rapper also received some major criticisms after Millie Bobby Brown told Access that she was total BFFs with the “God’s Plan” singer.

“I love him. I met him in Australia and he’s honestly so fantastic and a great friend and a great role model. You know, we text – we just texted each other the other day and he was like, ‘I miss you so much.’ And I was like, ‘I miss you more.’ He’s coming to Atlanta, so I’m definitely gonna go and see him,” she said at the time.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.