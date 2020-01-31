Mark your calendars because the 2020 Oscars are coming on Sunday, February 9. Along with the star-studded guest list, the prestigious awards show will also have some amazing performances, including one from Billie Eilish. On Wednesday, January 29, it was announced that the 18-year-old powerhouse would be taking the Oscars stage for a “special” performance, and fans are convinced that she’s about to debut a brand new song.

Not only do they think Billie’s going to release a new track, but some have speculated that she’s going to sing the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die. For those who missed it, on January 14, 2020, it was announced that the “Bad Guy” songstress would be the youngest artist in history to cowrite and record the theme song for the new action film — set to be released on April 10, 2020.

With her original theme song, Billie will join the ranks of other well-known artists — like Adele and Sam Smith — who have written and released songs for the other movies in the franchise.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock,” she said following the epic announcement.

Previously, Adele and Sam have both performed their James Bond theme songs at the Oscars, so it would make total sense if Billie did, too. She has yet to announce what she will be singing on the big night, but some social media users are hoping for the new track.

“No Time To Die is coming soon huh,” one fan hoped on Twitter. Another asked, “Will this be the debut of the 007 song or will it be released before the Oscars?”

A third added, “Would love to hear the new James Bond song at the Oscars.”

