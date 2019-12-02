Fans Are A Little Creeped Out After Billie Eilish Reveals Drake Texts Her

Fans are totally calling out Drake after Billie Eilish revealed that she sometimes texts the 33-year-old music star. During an interview with Vanity Fair, the 17-year-old singer was asked to reveal the most famous person she has in her phone and she responded by naming the “In My Feelings” rapper.

“Drake is like, the nicest dude I’ve ever spoken to,” she said. “I mean, I’ve only like, texted him, but he’s so nice. He does not need to be nice, you know what I mean? He’s at a level in his life where he doesn’t need to be nice, but he is.”

Once the video hit the web and went viral, fans were quick to respond to Billie’s comment by calling Drake “weird” and saying it’s a “red flag” that he exchanges texts with someone so much younger than him.

“Bruh why am I just hearing about Drake texting Billie Eilish? Why is a whole 33-year-old grown man texting a 17-year-old girl?” one fan wrote on Twitter while another said, “Is it bad that I’m watching a Billie Eilish interview and she’s like ‘Drake is like the nicest dude I’ve spoken to’ and the [f**king] sirens started going off in my brain lol.”

For those who don’t know, this isn’t the first time the rapper has been publicly called out for being friends with younger stars. Back in September 2018 he received backlash after Millie Bobby Brown told Access that she was total BFFs with the “God’s Plan” singer.

“I love him. I met him in Australia and he’s honestly so fantastic and a great friend and a great role model. You know, we text – we just texted each other the other day and he was like, ‘I miss you so much.’ And I was like, ‘I miss you more.’ He’s coming to Atlanta, so I’m definitely gonna go and see him,” she said.

