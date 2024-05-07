As Billie Eilish fans eagerly awaited her arrival at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6, they were soon disappointed as the red carpet came to an end. S

Keep reading to find out why the super star ditched fashion’s biggest night of the year.

Why Wasn’t Billie Eilish at the 2024 Met Gala?

The “Happier Than Ever” songstress was missed at the annual event this year, but it seems for a good reason. Billie is most likely getting ready for the release of her third album Hit Me Hard and Soft, which comes out on May 17.

If that’s not exciting enough, the 22-year-old announced hours before the Met Gala that she’s inviting fans to listen to the album for one night only in New York and Los Angeles! Billie will be hosting two listening parties where supporters of the singer can listen to the record before its release.

If you aren’t able to get tickets to the event then don’t worry because she’s going on tour! Starting in September, Billie revealed that she’s performing all throughout North America, Australia, Europe, the U.K. and Ireland!

Tickets for her tour are already on sale so what are you waiting for?

What Has Billie Eilish Said About the Met Gala?

While Billie has attended three Met Galas, it seems she has mixed feelings about the event. Speaking with Howard Stern in 2021, she discussed her first experience on the selective red carpet saying, “It’s nuts. It’s famous people famous people-ing. That’s what it is.”

“You know what, the main thing that night made me think or feel was how famous people are just literally nobodies,” she added.

“Just randos, and it’s so weird. I was like, ‘Wow, all these people are just somebody that’s in class with you.’ You think this person’s kinda annoying, you really like this person, you get along with this person, and everybody’s just, like, embarrassed and insecure about what they’re doing and saying.”

Nonetheless, Billie described the Met Gala as, “amazing, though. It was just beautiful in there.”

