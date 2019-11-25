After receiving backlash from paparazzi, Billie Eilish is setting the record straight! On November 21, the “Bury A Friend” singer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and when leaving the studio, she snapped selfies and chatted with fans before allegedly snubbing a group of people who wanted her autograph.

On Saturday, November 23, the 17-year-old took to her Instagram Stories and explained to fans and followers what actually happened and why she doesn’t sign autographs.

“The only reason I’m making this is because I saw video of this all happening and I just wanted to clarify what actually happened,” she said. “If you watch the video, it literally looks like I’m walking by a bunch of fans and completely ignoring them and not saying hi to them, which is not at all what happened.”

“I didn’t sign anything. It’s something that I don’t do because I used to, but I realized all anyone did was sell everything that I signed, so I stopped doing that. It was kind of like a policy of mine that I don’t,” she explained. “I was like, nobody here really wants anything from me, besides a f**king autograph — which I don’t do because they’ll sell that s**t…I started to walk away because I realized none of these people actually cared about anything that had to do with me, as a person. As I started to walk away, back to the car, they all started to boo me.”

Billie then went on to say that after she realized the group of people were only “autograph seekers” she went over and talked with her actual fans and supporters.

“The fact that people can switch up like that, damn,” she said. “They wait outside for you and then immediately they don’t get what they want and they boo you, and f**king curse at you. I’m like ‘Bro, I’m 17.’ Anyway, the only reason I’m making this video is that I saw a video of this all happening and I just wanted to clarify what actually happened…I walked over there only to say hi, only to hug people, and I got pictures of me shoved into my f**king face. I got no love whatsoever, so I left.”

As fans know, this came just after the “Bad Guy” singer made history with six Grammy Award nominations.

