Billie Eilish is the next musical artist to headline Fortnite Festival, and fans couldn’t be more excited!

The Grammy-winning songstress confirmed the news via X, on Monday, April 11. Teasing a main stage appearance the following day, she wrote simply: “Fortnite Festival Main Stage: 4.23.24.”

ICYMI, Fortnite Festival launched in 2023, and is the rhythm game within Fortnite’s launcher developed by Rock Band studio Harmonix. The Weeknd and Lady Gaga have graced the Main Stage so far, with Billie taking the reigns this year.

Over the years, Fortnite has made a name for itself with expansive concerts held in its virtual space, which have also included artists like Marshmello and Travis Scott.

Billie is currently gearing up to release her upcoming third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which drops on May 17, 2024.

Last year, the pop singer opened up about what had changed in the creative process while working on her third album.

“Everything is different about it,” she said of the music making process while appearing as a guest on Dua Lipa’s “At Your Service” podcast in August 2023. “I’ve been trying to compare recently, just because I’m getting used to doing it in a different way. And trying to be like, ‘It’s OK to do that. I’m OK. I’m still able to do that; I’m capable still.’”

During Coachella in April 2024, Billie gave fans a sneak peak into her third studio album, hosting a party at Do Labs, where she shared snippets of upcoming tracks like “Chihiro,” “L’Amour De Ma Vie” and “Lunch.”

She explained that the new project holds a lot of sentimental value for both her and brother/music collaborator Finneas.

“What Finneas and I said to a couple people when we were starting to play it for people was that we kind of made the album that if somebody had said, ‘I want you to make an album and no one is going to hear it.’ … We made an album without really any — or much — thought of, like, how other people [would perceive it],” she explained. “So I found myself, when I play it for people, I’m a little bit like, ‘You weren’t supposed to hear this.’”

