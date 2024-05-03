Nothing like waiting till the last minute! Zendaya is set to walk the 2024 Met Gala red carpet on Monday, May 6, but the actress doesn’t have her dress yet — and according to her stylist, her gown hasn’t even been made!

Keep reading to get a full breakdown on the behind-the-scenes chaos.

Most people would be freaking out if they didn’t have their outfit ready to go before an event, especially one as big as the Met Gala. Celebrities have boasted about how long the process takes —as their outfits usually go through many rounds of fittings.

However, Law Roach isn’t fazed under pressure. The longtime stylist revealed that he “hasn’t seen Zendaya’s dress.”

“We’ve been on two press tours — Dune 2 and Challengers — and doing two Vogue covers. The dress isn’t even made. They won’t fit until Saturday,” he told The New York Times on Thursday, May 2.

Luckily, this isn’t the Euphoria star’s first rodeo. Zendaya has attended the annual event since 2015 — and of course every time, she’s made our “Best Dressed” list.

During her debut Met Gala, the former Disney star wore a custom Fausto Puglisi dress which was inspired by the 2015 theme of “China: Through the Looking Glass.”

Zendaya has attended five events throughout her career and last made her appearance in 2019, so we’re expecting a major comeback.

Just five years ago, the actress put on quite a performance on the red carpet. Zendaya wore a ball gown that was inspired by Cinderella’s dress, while her stylist appeared as her fairy godmother.

When she first arrived, the dress was a light shade of gray, but once Law used his wand, it began to light up! To finish off the interactive experience, Zendaya left behind a glass slipper — how is she going to top that?

While speaking on Live with Kelly and Mark, the Challengers star admitted that while she may seem like a pro, the Met Gala can be “terrifying.”

“Going up the steps is very daunting, and I haven’t been back for maybe four or five years,” she said in April 2024. “So this is, like, my first time back at the Met in quite a while.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.