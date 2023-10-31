Selena Gomez is one of the loudest celebrity voices when it comes to talking about social media and its effects on our mental health. The former Disney Channel star has opened up on navigating internet toxicity multiple times, sharing that she often takes social media breaks to ease her mind. Keep reading for everything she’s said on the matter.

The Only Murders In the Building actress explained that she took a four-year break from social media during an interview with Good Morning America in April 2022.

“I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways it’s done the best things for the world,” she began, before revealing that she removed herself from social media as to no longer feels plagued by the intense scrutiny that Instagram, in particular, placed her under.

“I woke up one morning and looked at Instagram, like every other person, and I was done,” she recalled. “I was tired of reading horrible things. I was tired of seeing other people’s lives. After that decision, it was instant freedom.”

Nearly a year later, she opened up about where she stands with social media in an interview with Vanity Fair from February 2023,

Explaining why her assistant mostly posts for her on social media now, Selena revealed that she “went through a hard time in a breakup” and didn’t want “to see any” of the feedback and people’s opinions at the time.

“People can call me ugly or stupid and I’m like, ‘Whatever,’” she told the outlet. “But these people get detailed. They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety … I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time.”

Along with social media, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum has also gotten real about her own struggles with her mental and physical health.

“I had low self-esteem, and that’s something I work on continuously. But I feel so empowered because I’ve gained so much knowledge about what was going on mentally,” she told the Wall Street Journal in January 2020. “I found out I do suffer from mental health issues, and honestly, that was such a relief. I realized that there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust. I got on the right medication, and my life has been completely changed.”

Click through our gallery below to uncover everything Selena has ever said about social media and taking internet breaks.

