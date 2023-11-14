Billie Eilish is getting honest. The Grammy-winning songstress has started to open up about her sexuality, gender identity and what it’s like to be so heavily scrutinized in the public eye since her rise to fame. Keep reading for everything she’s said.

In a cover story for Variety in November 2023, Billie revealed that she’s both attracted to and intimidated by women, explaining that she’s struggled in the past to feel like a “girls girl.”

“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” she told the outlet. “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real … I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

“I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you,” she added. “I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine.”

As Billie’s fame has grown, she has endured relentless scrutiny on the internet from the way she dresses to whom she dates to her own sexuality, which she addressed during an interview with Elle Magazine in 2021. “Like, oh yeah, that’s everyone else’s business, right? No. Where’s that energy with men?”

Billie’s last public relationship was with The Neighbourhood singer and frontman Jesse Rutherford, which began around October 2022. The two were pretty public about their relationship, attending red carpets and posting photos of one another, up until news of their split broke in May 2023.

Throughout her time in the public eye, Billie has been open about keeping her personal life under wraps.

“I definitely want to keep [relationships] private. I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had, with the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see, I regret,” she told the U.K.’s Capital Breakfast radio show in September 2020. “I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it’s like, ‘What if it goes bad?’”

Click through our gallery to uncover everything Billie has said about her sexuality, relationships and gender identity.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.