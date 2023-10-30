Girl power! Billie Eilish and Devon Lee Carlson might share a famous ex-boyfriend, The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford, but the two were just spotted out together, shocking (and delighting) fans everywhere. Keep reading for everything we know.

Are Billie Eilish and Devon Lee Carlson Friends?

It seems that way — the two were spotted walking arm-in-arm together on Saturday, October 28, while leaving Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

The “bad guy” singer nailed Halloween with a fun cowgirl costume for this year’s celebrations, while Devon was dressed as the devil from the 2000 movie Bedazzled.

In a TikTok video of the pair leaving the party, Billie asks photographers, “Is this what Hollywood is like? I don’t come around here often,” as paparazzi take multiple photos of the Grammy-winning singer and her friends.

When Did Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Date?

The ex-couple first officially kickstarted their relationship exactly one year prior to Billie hanging out with Devon. The couple went Instagram official after the Billie posted a photo of the two dressed up for Halloween.

Following the news that Billie and Jesse were seeing one another, fans took to social media criticizing their over 10-year age gap. According to photos posted by a Jesse Rutherford fan account on Twitter, Billie and Jesse have known each other since 2017, when Billie was 15 and still on the rise as a musician. To respond to the criticism, Billie and Jesse dressed like a baby and an old man, respectively, on Halloween.

“It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it,” Billie told Vanity Fair about her relationship at the time in a video shared in November 2023, referring to her then-boyfriend by name. “I managed to get my way … to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f–king f–ker alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me? Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone. I pulled his ass. All me. I did that s–t. I locked that mother f–ker down.”

Just a few months later, the pair confirmed that they had split in April 2023.

“We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” the singer’s rep told Page Six in May 2023.

When Did Devon Lee Carlson and Jesse Rutherford Date?

The Neighbourhood singer and Wildflower Cases cofounder were in a long-term relationship from 2015 to 2021. While they were together, the two were super public with their romance, with Devon even starring in multiple of Jesse’s music videos — they were even elected “2019’s most 2019 couple” by GQ Magazine.

However, multiple sources claimed the couple had split after six years of dating in November 2021. Nearly one year later, the breakup was confirmed by Devon in September 2022 on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

