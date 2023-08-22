What went wrong? Billie Eilish confirmed her single status in August 2023, after splitting from The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford months prior.

Despite the breakup, the singer noted that she and Jesse are “very very good friends only” and that he is her “homie forever,” in an Instagram Stories Q&A.

Did Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Break Up?

Reps for Billie first confirmed their split to Page Six in May 2023.

Why Did Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Split?

“We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” Billie’s rep told People in a May 2023 statement. “All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single.”

Is Jesse Rutherford’s Song ‘POV’ About Billie Eilish?

Months after their breakup, Jesse dropped the single “POV” and some fans have speculated that the lyrics are about his ex.

“She been listening to me since 2013/ I know she’s got daddy issues, welcome to the family,” the song reads, seemingly alluding to Billie being a longtime fan of Jesse. “She said, ‘Jesse, baby, won’t you write a song about me?’/ I said, ‘I got a whole album, I could drop it next week.’”

While they were dating, Billie admitted to having a major crush on the singer prior to their relationship.

“It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it. I managed to get … my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f–king f–ker alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me?” she told Vanity Fair in November 2022. “Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone. I pulled his ass. All me. I did that s–t. I locked that motherf–ker down.”

Another song lyrics that seemingly mentioned to their relationship was when Jesse sings, “Feel like Alejandro when she Gaga on my goo,” appearing to reference their October 2022 Halloween costumes — the then-couple dressed up as babies.

Listeners have slammed Jesse over the song lyrics on social media, claiming that they’re “so f–king weird.” Another person noted that Jesse “needs to be locked up” in a Twitter post after the song was released.

Billie, for her part, has yet to publicly acknowledge the song or the rumors that it’s about her.

