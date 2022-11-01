New couple alert! Billie Eilish and The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford have officially kickstarted “Sweater Weather” as a couple! The “bad guy” singer, 20, was first caught kissing Jesse, 31, on October 18, 2022, a few days before being spotted holding hands by a fan at Horror Nights in Los Angeles.

The couple have since gone Instagram official after the Grammy-winning songstress posted a photo of the two dressed for Halloween. Keep reading to uncover Billie and Jesse’s relationship timeline.

Following the news that Billie and Jesse were seeing one another, fans took to Twitter criticizing their over 10-year age gap. According to photos posted by a Jesse Rutherford fan account on Twitter, Billie and Jesse have known each other since 2017, when Billie was 15 and still on the rise as a musician. To respond to the criticism, Billie and Jesse dressed like a baby and an old man, respectively, on Halloween. Yep, you heard us right.

“Billie Eilish dating a man 6 years older than her older brother is gross in itself but the fact that they dressed up as a baby and an old man last night is just the icing on the cake fr,” said one fan on Twitter.

Prior to Jesse, Billie was dating Matthew Tyler Vorce in 2021, until Matthew confirmed their breakup in May 2022. For his part, Jesse was in a very public relationship with model and Wildflower Cases cofounder Devon Lee Carlson from 2015 to 2021. Together, they were elected “2019’s most 2019 couple” by GQ Magazine. However, multiple sources claimed the couple had split after six years of dating in November 2021. Nearly one year later, the breakup was confirmed by Devon in September 2022 on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Billie spoke about wanting to keep her relationships private while speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp in September 2020. “I definitely want to keep [relationships] private. I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had, with the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see, I regret,” she explained. “I think about the people that have made their relationships OD public, and then they break up, and it’s like, ‘What if it goes bad?’ Then everyone has this whole opinion on your relationship that they have no idea about. It’s not something I’m interested in.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover Billie and Jesse’s relationship timeline.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.