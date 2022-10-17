Billie Eilish is entering the “Sweater Weather” season with the lead singer of The Neighbourhood, Jesse Rutherford! The “bad guy” singer, 20, was caught going on a romantic dinner with Jesse, 31, on October 13, 2022, a few days before being spotted holding hands by a fan at Horror Nights in Los Angeles. Keep reading to uncover everything we know about Billie’s rumored new boyfriend.

Are Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Dating?

While Jesse and Billie have only been spotted out a few times together, it’s unclear if the pair are dating or not. Additionally, both singers have yet to confirm relationship rumors.

Billie spoke about wanting to keep her relationships private while speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp in September 2020. “I definitely want to keep [relationships] private. I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had, with the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see, I regret,” she explained. “I think about the people that have made their relationships OD public, and then they break up, and it’s like, ‘What if it goes bad?’ Then everyone has this whole opinion on your relationship that they have no idea about. It’s not something I’m interested in.”

Prior to Jesse, Billie was dating Matthew Tyler Vorce in 2021, until Matthew confirmed their breakup in May 2022.

Who Is Jesse Rutherford?

Jesse is a singer-songwriter most well-known for being the lead vocalist of the alternative rock band, The Neighbourhood. Alongside his band members, Jesse wrote the number one Billboard Alternative Songs hit, “Sweater Weather” that reached 5× Platinum in USA in 2020.

Since he was a child, Jesse has been a part of the entertainment industry: starring in commercials, a few movies such as Bundy in 2002 and Life or Something Like It. He also had a small role in an episode of Star Trek: Enterprise called Marauders.

As a teenager, he was the lead singer of multiple bands, until he released a mixtape named “Truth Hurts, Truth Heals” 2011, which led him to create The Neighborhood alongside members . In 2012, the band released its first song “Female Robbery” which was followed by “Sweater Weather” off of their debut studio album “I Love You.”

Who Has Jesse Rutherford Dated?

Jesse was in a very public relationship with model and Wildflower Cases cofounder Devon Lee Carlson from 2015 to 2021. The couple was beloved by fans on social media, as they often posted photos and videos of one another, and Devon was coined *the* quintessential rock star girlfriend. Devon starred in Jesse’s music video for “Stargazing,” which led many fans to recreate Devon and Jesse’s outfits from the video for Halloween.

Together, they were elected “2019’s most 2019 couple” by GQ Magazine. In 2020, they collaborated with Marc Jacobs to create a Valentine’s Day limited-edition T-shirt. It sold out within minutes. However, multiple sources claimed the couple had split after six years of dating in November 2021. Nearly one year later, the breakup was confirmed by Devon in September 2022 on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.