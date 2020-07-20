Fans of Zayn Malik are sticking up for the singer on social media after an offensive song about the former One Direction star was uploaded to Spotify in 2017. A group of Twitter users trended #RemoveItForZayn to get Uma Kompton‘s song “Zayn Did 9/11″ taken off the music streaming platform, claiming it was “Islamophobic.”

“This is so f**king racist and disgusting. Zayn is really one of the kindest people. How dare you call him a terrorist? #RemoveitforZayn,” one fan wrote, alongside a screenshot of the song. Another added, “This is absolutely disgusting Spotify needs to get rid of this s**t now!”

Spotify’s Policy, which was updated in June 2018, said that they do “not permit content whose principal purpose is to incite hatred or violence against people because of their race, religion, disability, gender identity, or sexual orientation.”

“As we’ve done before, we will remove content that violates that standard. We’re not talking about offensive, explicit, or vulgar content — we’re talking about hate speech,” they added.

According to Elle, the song was removed off Spotify on Sunday, July 19, but is still available to stream on Apple Music and YouTube. Fans have continued to trend the hashtag to get it removed off all platforms.

please report these videos on youtube #removeitforzayn pic.twitter.com/vKGEMR6ExN — Sonia Taglianetti (@sunbun701) July 20, 2020

Previously, the “Pillowtalk” singer opened up about his Muslim faith in 2017 and told the Evening Standard that, “I take a great sense of pride — and responsibility — in knowing that I am the first of my kind, from my background [to be successful in the music industry].”

At the time he added, “I’m not currently practicing but I was raised in the Islamic faith, so it will always be with me, and I identify a lot with the culture. But I’m just me. I don’t want to be defined by my religion or my cultural background.”

As fans know, Zayn is currently gearing up to welcome his first child with longtime girlfriend Gigi Hadid. He has not publicly addressed the offensive song or the now-viral hashtag

