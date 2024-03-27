With news of Zayn Malik‘s upcoming album Room Under the Stairs, the artist has been teasing some major collaborations. While no features have been confirmed as of yet, there’s one name that the former boy bander can’t get out of his head — and it may shock you.

While speaking with fans on Stationhead in March 2024, the “Pillow Talk” artist revealed that he’d “like to do a collaboration with [Miley Cyrus].”

“I like her recent music a lot. She’s got a sick voice. I think we could do something really cool together, especially in line with what my new record sounds like,” he admitted, before addressing the pop star directly: “Miley, if you hear this, and you’re interested, I’m here. Let’s do something.”

ICYMI, fans have speculated that the One Direction alum is planning on switching genres from R&B to country for his upcoming album. On top of that, the former 1D member worked with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb on the new project, who is known for working with country singers like Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile.

“What got me about Zayn was his voice, you can hear love, loss, pain, triumph and humanity in it,” the country producer told Rolling Stone in February 2024. “I feel as if this record is removing the glass from his spirit directly to his fans.”

He added, “Zayn has really created his own universe on this record, he really has no fear and is speaking straight from his soul.”

That being said, we wouldn’t be surprised if Miley joined the list of talented artists that have collaborated with him. On top of that, Zayn has nabbed some seriously impressive collabs for the years, including songs with Taylor Swift, Kehlani, Sia, Nicki Minaj and Timbaland (just to name a few)!

Zayn teased his new music during a “Call Her Daddy” podcast appearance last year.

“I’m doing a record I don’t think people are really gonna expect. It’s a different sound for me,” he revealed. “And it’s got some more narrative going on, like real-life experiences and stuff. My daughter’s mentioned in there a couple of times.”

Expect to listen Room Under the Stairs on May 17, 2024, across all streaming platforms.

