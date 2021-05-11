Not only has Billie Eilish become known for her musical abilities, but for her always-changing hair. The songstress debuts a new hair color every time she’s working on new music, and fans love to see what she has up her sleeve next.

In March 2021, Billie shocked the world when she revealed a full head of blonde hair after having a brunette and green dye job for years. “Did you guess correctly?” the “Bad Guy” singer asked fans alongside a video of her flipping her head up to reveal the platinum locks.

“I’ve been wanting it blonde for a while. I don’t know what came over me. I saw a fan edit when I had green hair. It was like me, with whatever hair color I had, and they just edited blonde hair on me, and I was like, ‘Ah! So sick! I want it!’” Billie said during a May 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “So I kind of thought of it as a dream. I didn’t think it was going to happen because my hair has been through so much. I thought I would burn it all off if I tried, but I did it!”

The California native noted that it took “about six weeks” to make the transition from her dark hair to the blonde. Billie explained that she started the transformation in January 2021, then took a two-week break to let her hair “digest” the change. “It took a long time,” she said before joking, “[My hair’s] been falling out when I brush it for years.”

Billie has also answered a bunch of fan questions about the hair change since debuting the shocking look. When one follower asked if her hair felt “damaged” after the “bleaching process,” the “My Future” musician was shocked how “healthy” her locks felt. “I wasn’t expecting that at all. It’s actually healthier than it’s been in a longgggggg time,” she explained.

As for why she changes up her hair look so often, Billie explained via Instagram Stories in December 2020 that her green hair was “the longest I’ve had the same hair color since I was 13 & that’s on mental stability and growth leave me alone.”

“It’s called not being depressed anymore pls just be happy for me,” she also told followers, noting that after her The World’s a Little Blurry documentary was released — it premiered on AppleTV+ in February 2021 — she’d be “changing” up her look. It’ll be the end of an era,” Billie said. “I’ma give you a new era.”

