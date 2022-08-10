Finneas a.k.a. Billie Eilish‘s brother and collaborator, is absolutely head over heels with his longtime girlfriend Claudia Sulewski. The pair have been together for four years and get cuter by the day. Keep reading to see their relationship timeline!

The couple began dating in 2018 and actually met on a dating app! Claudia revealed on her now-defunct podcast called “We Bought a House” (via Daily Mail), that her friends had originally met Finneas and thought he would be “perfect” for her, but she didn’t think much of it. That is until spotting him a couple months later on a dating app, and the rest is history!

Claudia is actually the muse for a lot of Finneas’ solo music, and the singer-songwriter told Buzzfeed that he wrote a song about her on the night that they meant, called simply, “Claudia.” He told Us Weekly back in 2020, “Claudia has been a huge influence on my music in terms of just like how important she is to my life. I think I’ve always tended to write about my true real life experiences and she’s definitely at the core of all of that. So there’s a lot of songs about Claudia.”

Along with music, Claudia has also starred in Finneas’ music videos! She directed and starred in his music video for “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa,” which released on July 15, 2022.

“I feel like [collaborating] is something that we’ve talked about for a while, and the moment Finneas first played ‘Mona Lisa’ for me, the lyrics are exactly about our first date and our relationship, so we just felt like, if we’re going to do it, this has to be the one,” Claudia told Vogue in July 2022. “I think this song also feels like it has its own sound compared to the rest of Finneas’ music. It’s sort of got this early 2000s, main-character-in-a-rom-com energy.”

She continued, “When I listen to it, that’s how I feel, anyway. So my inner child freaked out when he played me the song, because it’s exactly the type of song that, as a 12-year-old, I’d be like, Oh, man, I wish someone could write a song like this about me. [Laughs.] I bring that up because I wanted to match that with the style of editing and filming that I did for the music video…using a lower-quality camcorder, using crossfades, and these very simple transitions, as I thought that fit the style of the song nicely.”

