Inside Ariana Grande's Star-Studded 'Midsommar'-Themed Birthday Bash

For her 27th birthday, Ariana Grande totally transformed into the May Queen! Yep, the songstress recently celebrated her special day covered in flowers at a star-studded, Midsommar-themed bash.

According to some pretty epic Instagram posts from the “Thank U Next” singer herself, and some other famous faces — like brother Frankie Grande, Victoria Monet, BFF Courtney Chipolone, boyfriend Dalton Gomez and more — the party looked exactly like it came out of the 2019 horror flick.

After Ariana posted a pic, showing off her flower crown to fans, actress Florence Pugh — who starred in the Midsommar movie — commented “You can have the May Queen title today” on her post.

As fans know, Ariana has been a major supporter of this flick since November 2019 when she took to Twitter and called it her “favorite bedtime movie.”

do u think it’s okay that midsommar is my favorite bedtime movie atm or should i seek help immediately pic.twitter.com/VShEgOCTSY — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 26, 2019

Aside from the seriously amazing party, Ariana also celebrated her birthday by cozying up to boyfriend, Dalton. A few hours before the clock struck midnight to officially mark her birthday, the former Nickelodeon star took to Instagram and posted a collection of photos alongside the caption, “Almost 27.” Fans were quick to notice one snap that showed Ariana packing on the PDA with Dalton. We’re seriously so here for this romance!

She also smooched her BF in the photo booth during her bday bash!

For those who missed it, fans first started to speculate that Ariana had a new man in her life after he was spotted all over her Instagram Stories earlier this year. Then, in March, TMZ reported that the “Thank U Next” singer’s beau is a real estate agent and that they’ve “been seeing each other for several months now.” Fans may recall that back in February, the former Nickelodeon star was spotted smooching a mystery man in a Los Angeles bar. The outlet also reported that it was Dalton.

Since then, they kept their rumored romance under wraps until May when she seemingly confirmed their relationship during the music video for her collaboration with Justin Bieber, “Stuck With You.” That’s right, after spending the entire visual singing and dancing along with her pup, Ari dropped the major bomb right before the credits rolled. Dalton made another surprise appearance on Ariana’s social media. He also appeared in a hilarious promotional video for her collaboration with Lady Gaga, “Rain On Me.”

Now, the two are Instagram official and we can’t wait to see what’s next from them!

