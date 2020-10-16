It’s all happening! Ariana Grande is gearing up to release new music for the first time since her album Thank U, Next was released over a year ago — in February 2019.

The former Nickelodeon star announced her new era of music via Twitter on October 14, surprising her 77.7 million followers by telling them that an album would be coming before the end of the month.

“I can’t wait to give u my album this month,” Ariana wrote.

i can’t wait to give u my album this month — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 14, 2020

Although she didn’t give any more details than the one-off tweet, Ariana has been teasing music for the past few months on her social media accounts. In fact, the album announcement comes a week after she tweeted a reminder for fans to vote and told them that she was “turning in [song] mixes.”

She also got real about creating music during the coronavirus quarantine while talking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in May.

“It’s a great time to create because you’re stuck with your thoughts and left in your head a little bit, so I think all creatives are extra inspired right now, maybe a little bit. But yeah, I didn’t have a home set up until quite recently, and that’s been so much fun, but also so bad for my sleep schedule and my eating schedule,” Ariana said at the time. “I think as far as creating goes, it feels really good. But I know that a lot of people don’t have that luxury and a lot of people whose jobs they can’t do it from home, so I feel guilty and blessed.”

While we wait for more information on AG6, scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Ariana’s upcoming album so far.

