Rumors of a possible collaboration featuring Ariana Grande and BTS member Jungkook have hit the internet, and fans are freaking out! Speculation that the two musicians were working together first started swirling earlier this year, but now, ARMY members and Arianators are convinced that the pair has something in the works.

During Jungkook’s YouTube livestream on Saturday, September 19, the South Korean popstar, 23, played a snippet of a brand new song for fans. In an effort to keep the track a secret, he muted most of the audio, but sang some of the tune. When the eight-minute video ended, some fans scrolled back through Twitter and found Ariana’s post from September 15, where she shared a clip from a new song she was working on.

Some Twitter users posted Ariana, 27, and Jungkook’s audio side-by-side and made a pretty convincing case as to how their songs sound similar.

“So BTS x ARIANA GRANDE collaboration rumor is really happening?!” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “The background music speaks it all, it’s Ariana Grande.”

The background music speaks it all, it’s Ariana Grande. What if it’s really JJK1 ft. Ariana Grande 🤡

JJK1 x Jin x Ariana Grande 🤡

BTS ft. Ariana Grande 🤡 (new album) pic.twitter.com/Spx189Xczx — ⟬⟭ Ninong Kookie ⁷ ⟭⟬ (@tanniekosmossss) September 20, 2020

A third fan wrote, “Y’ALL TELLING ME ARIANA X BTS COLLAB IS COMING?”

Unfortunately, Ariana and Jungkook have not spoken about their upcoming music, but on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet in January, BTS — comprised of Jungkook along with V, Jimin, Suga, Jin, J-Hope and RM — did say that they would love to collaborate with the songstress.

“Ariana’s practicing next to our big studio and she said she wanted to see our rehearsal and what we’re doing, and we showed her … and we saw hers, so we know what she’s doing tonight and it’s the greatest,” RM told Entertainment Tonight at the time. He also spoke to Billboard and said, “We always want to collaborate with Ariana. She’s one of the best.”

After their initial meeting at the Grammys, a few eagle-eyed fans noticed that two of the K-pop group’s producers followed the “Dangerous Woman” singer on Instagram, fueling collaboration rumors. At the time, Ariana also sent her followers into a frenzy when tweeting about BTS.

“I was able to watch them rehearse for something and it was the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen,” she posted in January. “I’m not kidding. I was screaming. I couldn’t stop talking about it / still can’t.”

