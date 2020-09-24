Rapper Machine Gun Kelly remembers his exact reaction after BFF Pete Davidson proposed to Ariana Grande in June 2018.

“I remember when like the Ari thing happened, I just looked at Pete and I was like, ‘Man, the average American dude is very proud,’” the musician, 30, recalled during the Wednesday, September 23, episode of The Howard Stern Show. “He was just like a symbol of hope, because he was one of the boys. Just one of the guys in the basement.”

The SNL star, 26, and songstress, 27, first started dating in May 2018. After a few weeks together, they announced they were engaged. Their whirlwind romance lasted only five months and the couple officially broke off their engagement in October 2018.

“It happened this weekend,” a source told Us Weekly about their split. “They realized it happened too quick and too early. The wedding is off, but they’re working things out. They’re not officially done yet.”

During an interview with Paper Magazine from November 2019, Pete gave fans some insight into why their relationship ultimately came to an end.

“My love language, when I’m in a relationship, is I treat the person I’m with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do,” the comedian explained at the time. “If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible. But sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don’t know if they could come close to that. It’s very off-putting to some.”

While appearing on an episode of the YouTube series Hot Ones in March 2020, Pete revealed that he credits his success to his relationship with Ariana.

“It’s really annoying ‘cause, like, I live in Staten Island and [the paparazzi] come there now — ‘cause, like, Ariana Grande made me all famous and stuff,” he said. “So, she, like — it’s all her fault. It is. She sent the wolves. She made me — created me, whatever they say.”

