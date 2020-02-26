Comedian Pete Davidson just threw some major shade at his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande. The 26-year-old accused the songstress of spray-painting herself “brown” in his new Netflix comedy special Pete Davidson: Alive From New York, which was released on Tuesday, February 25.

During the 50-minute stand-up special, Pete spoke about his relationship with the pop star. He referred to Ariana’s August 2019 Vogue cover where she famously called the Saturday Night Live cast member “an amazing distraction.” Pete also took shots at their relationship, which she called “frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic” in the same interview.

“She has her songs and stuff and this is what I have,” he said talking about the stage show. “You’re like, ‘Pete, this isn’t fair. You’re airing out dirty laundry. How could you do that? Where did she say this stuff? To her friends in the confidence of her own home?’ No, she said it on the cover of Vogue magazine.”

He continued, “Can you imagine if I did that? My career would be over tomorrow if I spray-painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started s**tting on my ex.”

Pete also joked about Ariana’s loyal fan base. He said that his “biggest fear” is facing a violent interaction with a 9-year-old with a ponytail.”

As fans know, the two stars started dating in May 2018 and announced they were getting married just a few weeks later. Their whirlwind romance lasted only five months. During a November 2019 interview with Paper Magazine, Pete gave fans some insight into why their relationship ultimately ended in October 2018.

“My love language, when I’m in a relationship, is I treat the person I’m with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do,” he explained at the time. “If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible But sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don’t know if they could come close to that. It’s very off-putting to some.”

Ariana has yet to respond to her ex’s comedy special.

