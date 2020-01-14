It looks like Pete Davidson is making his mental health a priority in 2020. On Monday, January 13, source told E! News that the comedian was reportedly “taking a break” from his rumored relationship with model Kaia Gerber to “work on his mental health.”

“It became very clear that he had to go and do this and couldn’t wait any longer,” the insider said.

The Saturday Night Live star’s decision to seek help came just after he allegedly “freaked out” in Kaia’s NYC apartment in December 2019. The 18-year-old’s parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber had reportedly intervened in their relationship.

A separate source told E! News that Pete is currently in “a program.” Therefore, he and Kaia “haven’t had a lot of contact.”

The insider also alleged that the model “doesn’t know if she wants to continue in their relationship.”

“[She] wasn’t comfortable with what she saw and doesn’t know if she can handle it,” she source explained. “What she saw happen with Pete was very concerning and scary for her… She cares about Pete and wants him to get better. But their future is very much up in the air.”

A third source told the news outlet that Pete “understands” Kaia’s feelings and he “knows he needs to focus on his mental health.”

This is Pete’s second time seeking treatment for his mental health issues. In 2016, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, which led to his first rehab stint.

“I found out I have BPD, which is borderline personality disorder. One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me]. He was always saying before this big meltdown, ‘You’re probably bipolar or borderline, we’re just going to have to figure it out.’ I’m depressed all the time,” he explained to Marc Maron on his podcast at the time.

For those who don’t know, Pete and Kaia went public with their whirlwind romance in October 2019. They first sparked rumors when the comedian was spotted leaving the model’s apartment a few months after they walked in the same fashion show together.

