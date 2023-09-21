Ariana Grande is having quite an interesting 2023, to say the least. The “thank u, next” singer filed for divorce from Dalton Gomez in September 2023, whom she was married to for two years. Briefly after news of their separation hit in July 2023, rumors of her alleged relationship with her Wicked costar quickly began. Keep reading for update on her love life, her divorce and past engagements.

Is Ariana Grande Married?

Ariana married Dalton in May 2021, after dating for a little less than one year. News of Ariana and Dalton’s separation first broke in July 2023, with a source telling Us Weekly that things between them had initially “been going really well.” The insider added, “But unfortunately they hit a rough patch a few months ago and haven’t been able to recover.”

On September 18, TMZ reported that the former couple simultaneously filed, with Ariana’s petition citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Ariana and Dalton’s date of separation was listed as February 20, 2023.

Who Is Ariana Grande Dating?

Shortly after the news that Ariana and Dalton had split, it was reported that the singer had moved on with her Wicked costar, Ethan Slater. Multiple outlets reported that they were seeing each other following their respective separations, as Ethan and estranged wife Lilly Jay are also in the midst of a divorce.

“Ariana and Ethan are dating; however things are fairly new,” a source told Us Weekly on July 30, 2023. “Ariana and Ethan have only recently begun seeing each other but they have a lot of fun together and are enjoying each other’s company.”

How Many Times Has Ariana Grande Been Engaged?

Ariana has been engaged not once, but twice. Of course, once with Dalton, and another time with comedian Pete Davidson.

In case you missed it, Ariana and Pete embarked on a whirlwind romance in the spring of 2018, with the comedian proposing to the singer just a few weeks after getting together.

The two first met when Ari appeared on SNL in 2016, but it wasn’t until years later when things got romantic. Ariana even dished about how Pete popped the question during an interview on The Zach Sang Show.

“He just asked me, it was really sweet. He didn’t get on a knee or anything, thank God. No, that would’ve been so googly,” Ari revealed. “I’m not like a very traditional person so the fact that I’m even getting married is something I never even saw coming I never saw that coming, like I never wanted that. Then I kind of understood it once it was with the right person.”

However, the pair announced their breakup October 2018, just several months after first getting together.

