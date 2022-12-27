Timothée Chalamet might be friends with every star in young Hollywood at this point. From Zendaya to Tom Holland to Kiernan Shipka, it’s actually impressive how many celebrities Timothée has under his bestie belt! Keep reading to uncover every star the Dune actor is close to.

One of Timothée’s closest friends is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Kiernan Shipka. The pair met on the set of their 2015 movie, One & Two, where they played siblings who discover their own supernatural abilities while trapped in a farmhouse with an abusive father. Kiernan was 14 years old at the time of filming and Timothée was 18, and for a month they were pretty much isolated in South Carolina together, resulting in a bond that made the Beautiful Boy actor “like family” to Kiernan.

“It’s like watching your brother do amazing things,” she said of his subsequent success in films like Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird. “My mom drove him to his final audition for Beautiful Boy. He’s such a part of the Shipka clan. He should hyphenate his last name, actually.”

The fondness between Timothée and Kiernan is clearly mutual, as Timothée told W Magazine back in 2019, “I am quite close to Kiernan Shipka … her family has always been really, really kind to me,” he said. “I didn’t really know a lot [of] people on the West Coast when I first started coming out here, so they always took me and really made me feel like one of their own.”

Not only are the two besties like family, but Timothée also lived with Kiernan and her family at one point! The actress revealed the shocking news during an interview with Andy Cohen in April 2022, with a casual reply of: “Yeah, he would crash with us, for a while.”

She made sure to clarify when the host asked if there was anything romantic going on between the two, with Kiernan saying, “No, he’s like a brother to me.”

Along with Kiernan, Timothée has gotten super close to past and present costars, such as Zendaya, who stars alongside him in the Dune franchise. “She’s really become a sister,” he told Variety in November 2022. “I’m so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend.”

