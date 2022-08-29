Zendaya and Tom Holland might just be *the* most iconic couple in all of young Hollywood. The pair met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, became close friends and then lovers! However, the pair have been pretty quiet recently, leading fans to think they might have broken up. Keep reading to see where their relationship stands!

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland Still Together?

Zendaya and Tom have been spotted on multiple dates since their coupling, including at hockey games and outings at coffee shops — which is why fans worried that the pair broke up after they hadn’t been spotted by paparazzi since June 2022.

But don’t fret, fans — Tomdaya is still going strong! The pair was just spotted in Budapest on August 26, 2022. They were seen sightseeing on scooters with friends and family. As Zendaya is currently filming Dune: Part Two in Budapest, it looks like Tom flew in to support his girlfriend! As Tom was filming the TV series The Crowded Room this summer, it makes sense that the friends-turned-lovers haven’t been seen out together in a while.

Tom told Backstage in February 2021, “You can’t really find anything against Zendaya, she’s kind of like the perfect person. It was so wonderful to have someone like her in my corner, to help me grow,” he said. “Having her as a friend has been so valuable to the success and happiness of my career and life.” Aww!

When Did Zendaya and Tom Holland Start Dating?

The pair have been friends for years since starring in Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, but it wasn’t until July 2021 that it seemed like Zendaya and Tom took things to the next level. The two were spotted locking lips in photos obtained by Page Six. Following that, Tom posted a sweet photo dedicated to Zendaya on her birthday in September 2021. “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx,” Tom shared via Instagram.

Tom and Zendaya have since been super supportive of one another on social media, have been spotted on multiple dates and also flirted throughout the entire press tour of Spider-Man: No Way Home in December 2021.

Most recently, Zendaya posted a sweet birthday photo of the two snuggled up to Instagram on June 1, 2022. “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3” she captioned the post. Later that month, she posted photos from her Vogue Italia shoot, which Tom commented heart eyes under. Cuties!

