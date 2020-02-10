Fans of Saturday Night Live saw a totally different side of castmember Pete Davidson on Saturday, February 8, and they can’t get enough. During a sketch with guest host RuPaul, the 26-year-old’s recurring character Chad became “the future of drag” and underwent a full transformation. Yep, that’s right, the comedian showed off his lip syncing skills and attempted “sissy that walk,” just like RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants do.

In the sketch, Ru played herself at a photoshoot. She noticed Chad in the corner and worked her magic to make him the next best drag queen. After a quick lesson in fashion and beauty it was time that Chad — dressed in a gown, while wearing a wig with a full face of makeup — “lip sync’ed for his life.” Obviously, Pete, as Chad, showed off his best dance moves.

The dance routine didn’t go as planned as Chad wobbled in his heels and crashed into a table.

“That wasn’t good, honey. Look, I can mold you into the next RuPaul and if you want to be the best you’ve got to be willing to work your padded ass off. So I’ll ask you one more time. Chad, do you want to be the greatest drag queen in the world,” RuPaul asked after the hilarious fall. Chad simply responded, “No,” before he walked away.

Naturally, social media went crazy over Pete’s new look. Fans were quick to post photos of the comedian dressed as Chad in drag and called his look “iconic.” Others noted that this sketch was everything they never knew they “wanted” or “needed” in their lives.

“I’m…….. PETE DAVIDSON IN DRAG ON SNL BY THE HANDS OF RUPAUL HERSELF,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another added, “Pete Davidson in drag is EVERYTHING.”

A third added, “Thank you Chad for Pete Davidson in drag.”

